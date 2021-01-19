Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

