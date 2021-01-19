Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Vallourec stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $836.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

