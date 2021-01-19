Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Hold

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

EVOK stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.