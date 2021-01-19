Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “Strong-Buy”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 148,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.