Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.11.

Shares of FIVN traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $169.91. 563,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -320.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

