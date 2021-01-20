$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $76.95.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $39,261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

