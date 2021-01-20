$0.07 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.