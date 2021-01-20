-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.31). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

EQT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 261,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,203. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

