-$0.17 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,239. The company has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

