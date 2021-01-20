-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 207,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

