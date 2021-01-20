$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 526,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 238.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.