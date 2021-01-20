$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.34. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AAR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $37.78 on Friday. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

