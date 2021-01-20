$0.53 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.