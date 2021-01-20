$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CL King upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

