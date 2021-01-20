$0.70 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Perficient reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 16,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

