$0.74 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.70. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

