$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.01. 857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,665. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

