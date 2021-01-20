0Chain Price Up 19% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.64 million and $515,016.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 163.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044713 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

