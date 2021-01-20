-$1.05 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,179 shares of company stock worth $679,292. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Tricida by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tricida by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $349.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

