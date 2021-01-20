$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

IFF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 140,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.