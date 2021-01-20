-$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 469.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Marcus during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Marcus by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 141,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 649,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

