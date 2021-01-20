$1.29 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

