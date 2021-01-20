1,000 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE SO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.