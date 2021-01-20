$125.25 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $125.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $420.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The company has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

