12,800 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 25,894,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,259,617. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

