1,380 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.39. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.