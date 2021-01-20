$158.12 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $158.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.55 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $603.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.15 million to $606.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $647.32 million, with estimates ranging from $626.45 million to $663.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

