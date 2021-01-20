1,791 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.