18,340 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 157.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Maximus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Maximus by 696.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

