2,172 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 405 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,235. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.