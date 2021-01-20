23,685 Shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HEPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 827,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,369. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEPA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

