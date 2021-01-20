2,422 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,826,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.23. The company had a trading volume of 447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $216.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

