2,801 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 73,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 2,771,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

