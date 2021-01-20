$318.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report sales of $318.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.80 million to $322.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

