31,972 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,847 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

