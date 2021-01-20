4,029 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

