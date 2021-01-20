4,029 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.