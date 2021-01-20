443 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,623.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

