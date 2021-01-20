4,473 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,566,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

