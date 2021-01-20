$47.73 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $47.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $197.51 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 16,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

