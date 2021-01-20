$479.45 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report sales of $479.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the highest is $482.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders have sold 21,971 shares of company stock worth $487,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 15,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,748. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.