$495.40 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce sales of $495.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

FRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

