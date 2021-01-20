6,063 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 8,651,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

