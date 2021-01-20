67,136 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust makes up 1.2% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.