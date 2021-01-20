$694.30 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $694.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.19 million and the lowest is $683.01 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $531.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.86. 81,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a PE ratio of 114.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

