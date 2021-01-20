$7.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce sales of $7.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.28 million and the lowest is $7.20 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $10.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 82,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

