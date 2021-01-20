888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Reaches New 52-Week High at $325.00

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 313.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 57506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

Get 888 Holdings plc (888.L) alerts:

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.