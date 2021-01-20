8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 10% Lower This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $472,749.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

