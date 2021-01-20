9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Up 5.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,858,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,223,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get 9F alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.