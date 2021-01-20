Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

