AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 145.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in AbbVie by 89.9% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

